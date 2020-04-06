Duran Duran’s John Taylor Announces Coronavirus Recovery

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago, but has since recovered.

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59-year-old,” he wrote on Twitter. “I like to think I am — or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID-19. But after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu,’ I came out of it feeling OK. Although I must admit, I didn’t mind the quarantine as long as it gave me a chance to recover.”

“I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain,” he continued. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.”

Duran Duran has been in the studio working on a follow-up to 2015’s Paper Gods, but they recently announced they were taking a break from recording amid the crisis. “While we are ‘self-isolating’, we still want to be in touch with you all in some way,” they wrote, announcing they would host Q&As from the band’s Twitter account. “For us, we feel it’s important during this crazy time to stay connected, so we can share our thoughts and feelings. Community has never felt like such a scarce commodity!”

As of right now, they’re still scheduled to perform at London’s Hyde Park on July 12th, with support from Gwen Stefani and Nile Rodgers and Chic.