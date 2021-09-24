Duran Duran Team With Giorgio Moroder for New Single ‘Tonight United’

Duran Duran team with disco legend Giorgio Moroder for the new song “Tonight United,” the latest single from the band’s upcoming LP Future Past.

“Giorgio Moroder, Duran Duran… this is music for a world that’s coming back together,” frontman Simon Le Bon said of the collaboration in a statement.

“Tonight United” will also serve as the theme song of Global Citizen’s September 25th concert in London, where Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers and Chic and others are set to perform.

Duran Duran’s Future Past, their 15th studio album, arrives October 22nd. The LP also features collaborations with producer Mark Ronson, Lykke Li, Tove Lo, David Bowie keyboardist Mick Garson, CHAI and Blur’s Graham Coxon (“More Joy“), as well as recent singles “Invisible” and “Anniversary.” The album was recorded in studios in Los Angeles and London prior to the pandemic.

“When we first went into the studio in late 2018, I was trying to persuade the guys that all we needed to do was write two or three tracks for an EP,” Le Bon previously said of the LP. “Four days later, with the nucleus of 25-plus strong songs in the can, that all deserved development, I realized we’d be in it for the long haul, but that was before Covid. So here we are in 2021 with our 15th studio album, Future Past, straining at the leash.”

Duran Duran are also booked to headline the Austin City Limits festival on October 3rd.