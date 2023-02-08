Duran Duran to Embark on ‘Future Past’ North American Tour
After kicking off 2023 with a New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, Duran Duran will keep the live vibes going this spring when they embark on a North American tour in support of their latest LP Future Past.
Following a headlining gig at Napa Valley, California’s Bottlerock Festival, the trek kicks off May 28 in San Jose, California and slowly winds its way across the U.S. before concluding Sept. 19 in Toronto. Like the 2022 leg, Nile Rodgers and Chic serve as special guest throughout the tour, as well as Bastille.
“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” frontman Simon Le Bon said in a statement. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”
Check out Duran Duran’s site for ticket information.
The Future Past Tour marks Duran Duran’s first trek since they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“Music is itself an honor, something that all the artists being inducted tonight’s and previously have dedicated our lives to in order to achieve,” Le Bon said in his acceptance speech.
“In times that seem increasingly divisive, music is something which can overcome such issues as race, politics, and gender. Music brings people together. Over 40 years I’ve been working, I’ve come to believe that the essence of our job is this: We get to make people feel better about themselves. This an industry that I am proud to be a part of. Thank you.”
Duran Duran Tour Dates
May 27 – Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Festival
May 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
May 31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
June 6 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
June 9 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
August 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
September 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
September 3 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
September 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena