Duran Duran to Embark on ‘Future Past’ North American Tour

After kicking off 2023 with a New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, Duran Duran will keep the live vibes going this spring when they embark on a North American tour in support of their latest LP Future Past.

Following a headlining gig at Napa Valley, California’s Bottlerock Festival, the trek kicks off May 28 in San Jose, California and slowly winds its way across the U.S. before concluding Sept. 19 in Toronto. Like the 2022 leg, Nile Rodgers and Chic serve as special guest throughout the tour, as well as Bastille.

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” frontman Simon Le Bon said in a statement. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

Check out Duran Duran’s site for ticket information.

The Future Past Tour marks Duran Duran’s first trek since they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Music is itself an honor, something that all the artists being inducted tonight's and previously have dedicated our lives to in order to achieve," Le Bon said in his acceptance speech.

“In times that seem increasingly divisive, music is something which can overcome such issues as race, politics, and gender. Music brings people together. Over 40 years I’ve been working, I’ve come to believe that the essence of our job is this: We get to make people feel better about themselves. This an industry that I am proud to be a part of. Thank you.”

Duran Duran Tour Dates

May 27 – Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Festival

May 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

May 31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

June 6 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

June 9 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

September 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

September 3 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

September 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena