Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar Dominate Rock Hall Fans’ Ballot Final Tally

After over 5 million votes were cast, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fans’ ballot closed Friday with Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar finishing atop the leaderboard.

Duran Duran, a first-time Rock Hall nominee in 2022 despite years of eligibility, dominated the fans ballot, with the British band garnering nearly 934,000 votes. That’s 250,000 more votes than the Number Two artist on the fan ballot, Eminem, who enjoyed a big turnout despite the debate over his nomination.

Finishing just 50,000 votes behind Eminem was two-time nominee Benatar, and then there was a drop-off for the final two spots: At Number Four was the Eurythmics with over 440,000 votes, followed in fifth place by Dolly Parton, who has — in recent months — withdrew from Rock Hall consideration only to reconsider her stance this week.

(Finishing just outside the Top 5: Three-time nominee Judas Priest, Carly Simon and Lionel Richie, both of whom are on the ballot for the first time in 2022.)

Despite the millions of votes, winning the fan ballot does not ensure Rock Hall induction: “The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a ‘fans’ ballot’ that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2022 inductees,” the Rock Hall said of the ballot.

A Tribe Called Quest, Devo, Beck, Rage Against the Machine, MC5, Dionne Warwick, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and Kate Bush are also among the artists that are vying for a spot in the Cleveland institution this year; the Class of 2022 will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony to follow in the fall.