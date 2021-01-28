Duran Duran Bring New Wave Magic to David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’ in New Video

Duran Duran have dropped a futuristic new video for their recent cover of David Bowie’s “Five Years.”

Directed Gavin Elder, the video features the band accompanied by Bowie’s longtime pianist Mike Garson surrounded by swirling colors as they tear through the track. Elder shot each band member individually across Los Angeles and London, enlisting artist Teek Mach to virtually bring it all together.

The band released the cover earlier this month as part of Just For One Day, Garson’s Bowie tribute that took place on what would have been the late legend’s 74th birthday. “David Bowie’s apocalyptic vision in the song ‘Five Years’ was written almost half a century ago yet it seems ever more poignant today,” keyboardist Nick Rhodes said. “Although it is five years since David left Planet Earth, his vast catalog of songs remain as significant and inspirational as they always have been. Mike Garson’s heartfelt celebration show was a testament to the breadth of influence that David had on other musicians. It was also a display of the deep affection and gratitude for what he gave to us all.”

2021 marks the 40th anniversary of Duran Duran, who released their debut single “Planet Earth” in February 1981. The band is celebrating in a variety of ways, including a tour overseas this summer and a Pandora program titled Duran 40. Simon Le Bon is also hosting WHOOOSH! on SiriusXM, where he chats with Katy Krassner and plays his favorite new music. Duran Duran are slated to release a new album this year.