Duran Duran to Perform at Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Celebration

Duran Duran will perform a special show commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, July 16th at the Rocket Garden at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The band will perform against a one-of-a-kind backdrop featuring the Saturn 1B launch vehicle and other rockets and space craft. Duran Duran also tapped art duo Studio Drift to create a choreographed drone light show that will accompany the performance. DJ Evalicious will open the concert.

Tickets for Duran Duran’s performance are priced at $300 and are on sale now via the Kennedy Space Center website. Profits from the concert will benefit Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s Aldrin Family Foundation and its STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — education programs.

In a statement, Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes recalled watching the Apollo 11 moon landing in July 1969 and running outside to stare up at the night sky immediately after Neil Armstrong took his first steps. “It was surreal and awe inspiring — science fiction unfolding before us,” Rhodes said. “I tried to picture what it must be like for the astronauts who were up there — but it was all so utterly unimaginable. We’d simply never witnessed anything like it before. It felt like a new beginning. Everything was encapsulated in that one moment, nothing was ever going to be the same again. It represented hope, belief and opportunity – opening our minds to what mankind was capable of achieving.”

Duran Duran recently wrapped a European tour and they have a handful of North American shows scheduled for this September. The group’s last album Paper Gods arrived in 2015.