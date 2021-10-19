Duran Duran Rage With Queen Elizabeth, Lady Gaga Lookalikes in New ‘Anniversary’ Video

Duran Duran party with Queen Elizabeth, Lady Gaga, and Daniel Craig — well, at least their very impressive lookalikes — in the new music video for “Anniversary.”

The clip was directed by Alison Jackson, a filmmaker, artist, and photographer whose work examines celebrity and fame, a theme that permeates the new “Anniversary” clip. In it, Duran Duran and a host of celebrity doppelgängers rage at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, England: “The Queen” cleans up at poker, “Madonna” and “Lady Gaga” dance with sparklers, “Elton John” and “Stormzy” make cameos, “Nicki Minaj” peruses the library, and capping it all off, there’s even a younger version of Duran Duran playing “Anniversary” on stage.

“I’m thrilled to have been asked by Duran Duran to make their music video,” Jackson said in a statement, “creating an iconic party for their 40th anniversary, bringing celebrities together from past and present.”

“Anniversary” will appear on Duran Duran’s upcoming album Future Past, out this Friday, October 22nd. The album — Duran Duran’s first since 2015’s Paper Gods — also boasts other recently released songs: “Invisible,” “More Joy” (featuring the Japanese rock band Chai and Blur’s Graham Coxon), and “Tonight United” (featuring disco legend Giorgio Moroder).

Ahead of the release of Future Past, Duran Duran will appear on a special ticketed livestream event via Dremastage on October 21st at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. The event will include a live Q&A, as well as the premiere of a new half-hour documentary Double Take about the making of the “Anniversary” music video.