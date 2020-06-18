Duffy Releases New Song ‘River in the Sky’ Dedicated to ‘Better Days to Come’

Duffy has dropped new song, “River in the Sky.” The track is the second single she has released in 2020 following her radio-only song, “Something Beautiful.”

On the tender, piano-driven song, the Welsh artist sings about being “alone/afraid of the dark” and the ways in which she copes with it, envisioning someone who visits her to protect her. “As I walk this life/Doubt on my mind/I pray to fly, burden-free,” she sings. “She covers me so patiently, as I learn to deal with the pain.”

The singer shared the song on Instagram, with the caption, “For the better days to come.”

After largely being out of the public eye for nearly a decade, in February, Duffy publicly revealed the extreme trauma that she had experienced: she had been kidnapped, drugged and raped over the course of many days. In April, Duffy detailed her horrific experience and the aftermath. “I never knew if I would get to the place of being able to do this, I am grateful to get here,” she wrote in the blog post. “Not everyone has the privilege of being able to talk, such as I am doing today.”