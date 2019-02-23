Duff McKagan on New Guns N’ Roses Album: ‘Oh, It’s Real’

Duff McKagan is the latest Guns N’ Roses member to promise that, following their reunion tour, a new album from the band is in the works.

In an interview with Trunk Nation Friday, the bassist revealed that he has heard some of Axl Rose-penned music earmarked for Guns N’ Roses’ first LP since 2008’s Chinese Democracy, and the first GN’R album with McKagan and Slash since 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident?

“Oh, it’s real, but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N’ Roses is we don’t really talk about it, and what happens next just happens,” McKagan said of the new album (via Ultimate Classic Rock).

“It’s never been that band that there’s a direct schedule of how we do things. I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don’t mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, that’s for sure.”

McKagan is the third GN’R member to tease an in-the-works album, following Slash and guitarist Richard Fortus.

“Axl, Duff, myself and Richard have all talked about… there’s material and stuff going on already for a new record,” Slash told an interviewer earlier this month. “It’s just, with Guns N’ Roses, you don’t go, ‘Oh, there is a plan, and it’s gonna be like this,’ because that’s not how it works. So, basically, the only real answer to give is we’re hoping to put a new record out, and we’ll just see what happens when it happens.”

In late 2018, after the Not in This Lifetime tour ended, Fortus told a St. Louis newspaper that a new Guns N’ Roses album could arrive “faster than you think.”

While Guns N’ Roses’ reunion tour did not feature the debut of any fresh tracks, the first new Axl Rose song in 10 years recently appeared in an episode of New Looney Tunes.