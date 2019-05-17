Hear Duff McKagan’s #MeToo-Inspired New Song ‘Last September’

Duff McKagan has unveiled his latest solo track “Last September,” a #MeToo-inspired ballad off the Guns N’ Roses bassist’s upcoming album Tenderness.

McKagan said in a statement of the #MeToo movement, “I heard and read some awful stories. As the father of two girls, I felt the need to write this song. If I have any job in the world, it’s to protect the women in my life.”

“He’s blind, what she wore, he said she planned it / He lied to himself, said she could have ran,” McKagan sings on the acoustic “Last September,” which details an unwanted sexual encounter. “She said no, he said yes, he took her down and choked her neck / His momma didn’t raise a man.”

“I wanted to make the man in the song as awful as possible,” McKagan added. “I wanted to make him a warning. We hear stories of people showing signs beforehand…and we hear also, that something could have been done. I don’t have an answer, and the song doesn’t either. The hope is to simply raise awareness of distressing signals that some may display.”

McKagan has previously shared “Chip Away” and the title track off Tenderness, which arrives May 31st. McKagan and Shooter Jennings, who produced the LP, will also embark on a two-week North American tour that begins May 31st in New York City.