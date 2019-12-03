Watch Duff McKagan Raise Awareness for Homelessness in ‘Cold Outside’ Video

Duff McKagan has released a video for his recent track “Cold Outside,” which looks at the growing homeless crisis in the U.S. The video, which was produced by and features Shooter Jennings, arrives on Giving Tuesday and supports Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.

The clip, directed by Paul Asao, was designed to help raise awareness and support during the holiday season for the Union Gospel Mission, which provides emergency care and long-term recovery services to homeless people in the greater Seattle area.

“In my early days I was in similar situations,” McKagan said in a statement. “So I know what it’s like to not have anyone to turn to and sometimes need a helping hand to get back on my feet. I know many know others in need and I am hoping that, if we come together, we can help make a real difference.”

“Cold Outside” comes off McKagan’s latest solo album Tenderness, which dropped in May. The musician spoke to Rolling Stone following the release about his charitable efforts and his desire to write a song about homelessness. “I’ve realized I’m going to get somewhat active now, active in a way that’s people helping other people,” McKagan said. He added, “Do I need to put more noise out there? No. I’m playing in a big fucking rock band, the best rock band in the world, right? I didn’t need to make a record at all, but I chose to. I want to do something that’s healing.”

In honor of Giving Tuesday, McKagan has teamed up with Propeller to raise money for the Union Gospel Mission and encourage fans to volunteer. Using the platform, fans will earn points by volunteering at the Union Gospel Mission, donating, sharing the campaign on social media and buying donated memorabilia, which includes a signed Fender bass. All donations made on Tuesday, December 3rd, will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $60,000, by an anonymous donor.