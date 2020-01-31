Duck Sauce Dip Back Into Disco Joy With ‘Smiley Face’

Duck Sauce — the disco duo of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden — have returned with “Smiley Face,” their first song in six years.

The track is a burst of pure dance floor joy, with euphoric vocal samples gliding across a quick-stepping groove. Over the course of the song, Duck Sauce repeatedly build and drop the beat, pushing “Smiley Face” into bigger and bigger moments of delirium each time.

Duck Sauce debuted in 2009 and scored a viral hit the following year with “Barbra Streisand,” which boasted a cameo-filled video featuring Kanye West, Pharrell, Diplo, Questlove, Ezra Koenig, Chromeo, DJ Premier, André 3000 and more. The duo released a pair of EPs, Greatest Hits in 2010 and Duck Droppings in 2014, plus the 2013 mixtape, Duck Tape. Their first, and so far only, album, Quack arrived in 2014.

Duck Sauce teased their return earlier this year when they were tapped to play Coachella, which will take place April 10th through 12th and April 17th through 19th. As of now, however, that’s the duo’s only North American concert scheduled for 2020.