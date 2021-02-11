Dua Lipa Makes a Clean Break in New Song ‘We’re Good’

Dua Lipa makes a clean break from a relationship in her new song “We’re Good.” It’s her first new track of the year, and the lead single from the Moonlight Edition of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.

“Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else,” she sings. “As long as you swear you won’t be pissed when I do it myself/Let’s end it like we should and say we’re good.”

Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition) includes her sophomore LP’s original tracks plus new songs “We’re Good,” “If It Ain’t Me” and “That Kind of Woman.” The deluxe set also features previously released singles “Prisoner” featuring Miley Cyrus, “Fever” with Angèle and “Un Día” with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

Lipa released a remix version of her second album, Club Future Nostalgia, last summer. Rolling Stone‘s February cover star also recently appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she performed “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating” as well as made an in-sketch appearance.