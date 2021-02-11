 Dua Lipa Makes a Clean Break in New Song 'We're Good' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Stream Brandy and Whitney Houston's Live-Action 'Cinderella' on Disney+
Home Music Music News

Dua Lipa Makes a Clean Break in New Song ‘We’re Good’

Song appears on Future Nostalgia (the Moonlight Edition)

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dua Lipa makes a clean break from a relationship in her new song “We’re Good.” It’s her first new track of the year, and the lead single from the Moonlight Edition of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.

“Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else,” she sings. “As long as you swear you won’t be pissed when I do it myself/Let’s end it like we should and say we’re good.”

Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition) includes her sophomore LP’s original tracks plus new songs “We’re Good,” “If It Ain’t Me” and “That Kind of Woman.” The deluxe set also features previously released singles “Prisoner” featuring Miley Cyrus, “Fever” with Angèle and “Un Día” with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

Lipa released a remix version of her second album, Club Future Nostalgia, last summer. Rolling Stone‘s February cover star also recently appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she performed “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating” as well as made an in-sketch appearance.

 

In This Article: Dua Lipa

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.