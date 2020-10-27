Dua Lipa Discusses the Wonders of Universal Healthcare in England With Bernie Sanders

Dua Lipa discussed growing up with universal, publicly funded healthcare in England during a video chat with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Monday, October 26th.

The exchange begins around the 4:45 mark, with Dua Lipa asking Sanders why people weren’t out protesting for universal, free-at-the-point-of-use health care in the United States. But the Senator quickly turned the question back on the pop star, asking how much it cost to visit the doctor for any reason in the U.K. “It’s completely free,” Dua Lipa replied. “For us Brits, we consider the [National Health Service] a right, just like having running water in our house.”

To clarify a few additional aspects about the kind of health coverage provided by the NHS, Dua Lipa confirmed that any hospital stay of any length was covered and that no one could lose access to health care in the U.K. if they, say, were fired from their job in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s so sad, the fact that during the pandemic people have lost so many jobs; but then it’s completely unfathomable, the fact that you also lose your healthcare,” Dua Lipa said. “I couldn’t imagine that being an extra stress on top of everything.”

Later in the chat, Dua Lipa confirmed to Sanders that she had no idea what “copays” or a “deductibles” are.