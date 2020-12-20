 Watch Dua Lipa Bring 'Future Nostalgia' Songs to 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Dua Lipa Bring ‘Future Nostalgia’ Songs to ‘SNL’

Singer performs “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating,” appears in “U.S.O. Performance” sketch

Dua Lipa served as musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s final episode of the year, with the singer performing two tracks off her latest LP Future Nostalgia, one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2020.

Making her second appearance on SNL following her 2018 debut on the show, Lipa opened with the Grammy-nominated “Don’t Start Now” — up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the upcoming award show, as well as Number Six on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 Best Songs of 2020 — before returning later in the show in full wedding day garb for “Levitating,” one of Barack Obama’s favorite songs of the year.

Lipa also made an in-sketch appearance as “Marjorie” in the “U.S.O. Performance” sketch:

Lipa will next perform live virtually on December 31st as part of YouTube’s New Year’s Eve special. The singer previously took part in a Thanksgiving weekend virtual gig that, amid a pandemic, could shape the future of livestreaming.

In This Article: Dua Lipa, Saturday Night Live

