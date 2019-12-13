Hear Dua Lipa’s Upbeat New Single ‘Future Nostalgia’

Dua Lipa has released a new song, “Future Nostalgia.” The song, which is the title track from her upcoming sophomore album, is an buoyant, catchy pop number that sees Dua Lipa playing up her strengths. “No matter what you do I’m gonna get it without ya,” she sings. “I know you ain’t used to a female Alpha.” She adds, “You can’t get with this if you ain’t built for this/ I can’t build you up if you ain’t tough enough/ I can’t teach a man how to wear his pants.”

“’Future Nostalgia’ is my album title track and is a little something to tie you over till the New Year,” the singer said in a statement. “I wrote this one with Jeff Bhasker and Coffee one afternoon in LA. It’s all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it with you.”

Future Nostalgia is set to be released in 2020, although a specific release date has yet to be revealed. Dua Lipa dropped the album’s first single “Don’t Start Now,” last month and also announced a 2020 European headlining tour in support of the new music. The tour kicks off in Madrid on April 26th and stops in 19 cities across Europe and the U.K. before ending in Dublin on June 19th.