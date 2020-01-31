Watch Dua Lipa’s Stunning Technicolor ‘Physical’ Video

Dua Lipa dances in a technicolor wonderland in the video for “Physical,” her latest single from her upcoming LP Future Nostalgia, out April 3rd.

Directed by the production team Canada — who have also helmed many of Rosalía’s artistic visuals — the fast-paced clip features Lipa dancing around a massive set, which features many different color-coded segments and landscapes. The video mixes animation with live action as Lipa dances through each environment at light speed, culminating in a rainbow-colored ensemble number at the end.

Earlier this month, Dua Lipa released a live music video for her hit single “Don’t Start Now” along with a six-track remix EP for the song. The video, directed by Daniel Carberry, features the singer performing with a 19-piece live band in Los Angeles. She’s also shared the title track for Future Nostalgia.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, the British singer described Future Nostalgia as a more mature record than her debut album; she exercised more control over the production of each song. “I wanted it to be more instrumental and I felt more comfortable in the studio,” she said.