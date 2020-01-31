Dua Lipa Gets ‘Physical’ on Club-Ready New Single

Dua Lipa has unveiled her latest single, “Physical,” from her upcoming sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. The track follows previously released LP songs “Don’t Start Now” and the title track. Earlier this month, the singer also shared a six-track remix EP for “Don’t Start Now.”

“All night I’ll riot with you/I know you got my back and you know I got you/So come on, come on, come on/Let’s get physical,” she sings, echoing Olivia Newton-John’s sentiments in her 1981 song of the same name. “Lights out and follow the noise/Baby keep dancing like you ain’t got a choice.”

Future Nostalgia will arrive on April 3rd via Warner and follows her 2017 self-titled debut. “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” she said in a statement about Future Nostalgia. “I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”