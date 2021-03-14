 Dua Lipa Performed 'Levitating,' 'Don't Start Now' at 2021 Grammys - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Grammys 2021: Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift Lead Winners
Home Music Music News

Watch Dua Lipa Stun With ‘Levitating,’ ‘Don’t Start Now’ at 2021 Grammys

Pop star is nominated for six awards, including Song, Album, and Record of the Year

By
Claire Shaffer
&
Brittany Spanos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dua Lipa

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa dazzled in her performance of two of her biggest hit songs, “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now,” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Lipa took the stage in a large, robe-like pink gown in front of a surreal, purple cloud background to perform “Levitating” solo. DaBaby took the stage soon after to perform his verse from the single’s remix surrounded by dancers. Lipa rejoined the stage later in front of the signature moon featured on the covers of various editions of Future Nostalgia. Following a brief dance break, she launched into the LP’s first single “Don’t Start Now.”

Dua Lipa is nominated for six Grammys this year, including three for “Don’t Start Now” (Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance). She also received a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination for “Un Dia (One Day)” (shared with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy), and a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination for Future Nostalgia, which was also nominated for Album of the Year.

Related Stories

Grammys 2021: The Complete Winners List
Watch Harry Styles Open the 2021 Grammy Awards With Sultry 'Watermelon Sugar'

Related Stories

Michael Jackson and zombies on the set of Thriller
12 Thrilling Facts About Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Video
Past Grammy Hosts, Ranked

The pop artist appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s February issue, in which she discussed her refusal to be complacent toward sexism in the music industry. In her 2019 Grammys acceptance speech for Best New Artist, she called out Recording Academy President Neil Portnow’s 2018 comment that female performers needed to “step up” by saying: “I guess this year we really stepped up.” A year later, she was criticized for attending Lizzo’s 2020 Grammys afterparty at the Crazy Girls strip club in Los Angeles.

“I just feel like, if you’re a feminist, you have to also support women in all fields of work,” she said. “We have to support sex workers, we have to believe that that [work] is their choice and their right. It seems quite hypocritical, I think, people picking and choosing as to how they want to support women and when it suits them. That’s another form of misogyny, which really derives from the male gaze.”

In This Article: DaBaby, direct, Dua Lipa, Grammy Awards, grammys, Grammys 2021

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.