Dua Lipa Confirms New Album Will Arrive in 2024, Teases ‘1970s-Era Psychedelia’

Dua Lipa has confirmed that fans can expect the release of her next album in 2024, as well as sharing the briefest of ideas about what the record will entail.

The singer, whose last singer came in 2020’s Future Nostalgia, shared details of the album in a new profile interview with the New York Times Magazine.

“Let’s get out of the way: Dua Lipa is finishing her third album. It’s due for release in 2024 and, despite the trend of musicians announcing and delaying records for years, Lipa will almost certainly meet her deadline,” the article’s bold first paragraph stated.

As for the musical direction of Lipa’s latest offering, the article went on to explain that she is experimenting with “1970s-era psychedelia”.

“The next record will still be pop, she says, lest her ‘fans have a meltdown’,” it stated.

“She doesn’t want to ‘alienate’ them, although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia.”

Elsewhere, Lipa went on to claim that the record will be “more personal” but refused to be drawn on the persistent rumor that she is working with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on it.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she told the publication when pressed on the suggestion.

It comes after Mark Ronson said earlier this year that he had heard Lipa’s third album and hailed it as “incredible.”

Speaking to Vulture, Ronson discussed Dua Lipa’s Barbie soundtrack contribution, ‘Dance The Night,’ and upcoming music from the singer.

He said of the new album: “I’ve heard some of it, and it’s incredible.” Discussing the music video for “Dance The Night,” and how it featured a disco ball smashing, he added: “I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

Back in January of last year, Lipa revealed that she had “done a big chunk of writing” for her next full-length project before confirming in March that the album was “50 percent done.”

"It's starting to feel good," the singer told Elton John during an episode of her 'Service95' podcast. "It's starting to take shape. I'm very excited about some of the new songs so it's always exciting to look forward towards something."

During an interview with Vogue that May, Lipa explained that she is “writing again and working on new music,” estimating that her third album is half-complete in its current form.

“I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured,” she continued. “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”