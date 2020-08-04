Dua Lipa Enlists Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani for ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ Remix LP

Dua Lipa has announced a new Club Future Nostalgia the Remix album, which will comprise remixes of songs from her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. The set, which she worked on with the Blessed Madonna (formerly known as the Black Madonna), drops on August 21st.

The singer shared the news on Instagram. “All Future Nostalgia tracks n then sum remixed by ur faves and many many more surprises!!!,” she wrote. “C ya soon.” The previously announced remix of “Levitating” featuring Missy Elliott and Madonna arrives on August 14th. “Physical” also gets a remix by Mark Ronson, which features Gwen Stefani.

In July, Dua Lipa teamed up with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy for “Un Día” and she also dropped the video for Future Nostalgia‘s “Hallucinate.”

Named on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far, the LP also made the 2020 Mercury Prize shortlist with Future Nostalgia among the 12 albums being considered for the prestigious award honoring the year’s best record from a British musician.

Released in March, the dance-driven album dropped at a time when many began sheltering at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, the singer addressed the difficult decision she faced in releasing the album at that time.

“I guess that was kind of the thing I was maybe the most conflicted about,” she said. “It’s such an upbeat, high-tempo album that you would just want to dance to. I wasn’t sure if it was really the time to put it out — to celebrate, I guess, during a time of so much suffering.”