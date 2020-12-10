Dua Lipa, Karol G to Perform on YouTube New Year’s Eve Special

YouTube Originals has announced Hello 2021, a virtual New Year’s Eve event that will stream in five parts on Thursday, December 31st. The show will feature speeches, live performances, DJ sets, and more.

“With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021,” YouTube’s global head of original content Susanne Daniels said. “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home.”

Hello 2021 will include five separate virtual events for the Americas, the U.K., Korea, Japan, and India. The Americas will include appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, RuPaul, Emma Chamberlain, and the D’Amelio Family; performances by Dua Lipa (who will also perform at the U.K. event), J Balvin, YG, Karol G, and Kane Brown; and segments with YouTube stars like Larray, Marques Brownlee, Dude Perfect, Brad Mondo, ZHC, and the Dolan Twins.

The event will be hosted by Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reid and will air at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on the YouTube Originals channel. The U.K., Korea, Japan, and India events will air at 10:30 p.m. GMT, 11:00 p.m. KST, 11:45 p.m. JST, and 11:00 p.m. IST, respectively. Hello 2021 is produced by Fremantle.