Dua Lipa, James Corden Offer ‘New Rules’ for Covid-19 Dating

Dating during a pandemic can be a bit of a challenge, but Dua Lipa and James Corden are here to help out. The pair acted out a skit on the Thursday night Late Late Show with new lyrics to Dua Lipa’s hit songs “Don’t Start Now” and “New Rules,” designed to help you navigate your Covid-19 courtship.

Wear a mask, wash your hands/It’s not like you have other plans/It’s awkward, but it’s cool/Following all these Covid rules,” Lipa and Corden sing on the Late Late Show stage, soundtracking a new couple’s first Zoom date and their six-feet-apart, heavily-Purell’d second date. And if coming into close contact isn’t safe to do right now (get tested regularly, people!), Lipa has a solid plan B in mind: “It’s you, your hand and OnlyFans.”

Last month, Lipa and the Blessed Madonna released Club Future Nostalgia, a remix album for her 2020 LP Future Nostalgia. The new remixes feature collaborations with Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson, Mr. Fingers, Jacques Lu Cont, Horse Meat Disco and Jada G, and sample songs by Steve Nicks, Jamiroquai, Neneh Cherry and Lyn Collins, among others. She released the original Future Nostalgia LP back in March.

 

