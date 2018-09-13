Rolling Stone
Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ After Fans Forcibly Ejected From Shanghai Show

Singer expresses solidarity with aggrieved fans on Instagram: “What you did takes a lot of bravery”

Dua Lipa Shanghai concernt

Dua Lipa expressed solidarity with her fans after security turned aggressive at a concert.

Bobby Singh/REX/Shutterstock

Fans were forcibly ejected from a Dua Lipa concert by local security personnel in Shanghai on Wednesday, the BBC reports. After the incident, the singer posted a message on Instagram saying she was “horrified by what happened.”

Social media footage shows security staff violently pulling an audience member out of her seat. A fan who was at the concert with her daughter told the BBC that security was was kicking out listeners “just for standing up.” She added that the police were “heavy-handed” and “aggressive,” suggesting that they put one man in a headlock. Some fans believe security responded with violence after listeners waved flags showing support for LGBTQ rights, according to the BBC.

Dua Lipa noticed the scuffles while she was performing and addressed them from the stage. “I want us all to dance, I want us all to sing, I want us all to just have a really good time,” she told the crowd. “I would love in these last few songs for us to really, really, really enjoy ourselves. How about that?”

She later posted a message on Instagram expressing solidarity with her fans. “I am proud and grateful that you felt safe enough to show your pride at my show,” Dua Lipa wrote. “What you did takes a lot of bravery. I always want my music to bring strength, hope and unity. I was horrified by what happened and I send love to all my fans involved. I would love to come back for my fans when the time is right and hopefully see a room full of rainbows.”

Dua Lipa is currently on her first tour of China. 

Newswire

