Dua Lipa Takes Off on a Long, Strange Dancefloor Trip in ‘Hallucinate’ Video

Lisha Tan directed animated clip for pop star’s latest Future Nostalgia single

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Dua Lipa has released a wild new animated video for “Hallucinate,” the latest single off her most recent album, Future Nostalgia.

The clip was directed by the Mill’s Lisha Tan, and it opens with an animated Dua Lipa performing for an adoring crowd of cartoon creatures whose big eyes and bulbous shapes seem ripped straight from early 20th century cartoons. Of course, as the song’s title demands, things don’t say normal for long, as Dua ends up transported to a psychedelic dreamscape filled with dancing vegetables, unicorns and bunnies. While the trip does take a harsh turn, the creepy clown/skeleton head bringing the bad vibes is unable to withstand the thumping, euphoric power of “Hallucinate.”

Dua Lipa released Future Nostalgia back in March, and the record recently landed on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far. In an interview on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, the pop star spoke about the difficult decision to release her acclaimed record just as the COVID-19 pandemic was setting in.

“I guess that was kind of the thing I was maybe the most conflicted about,” she said. “It’s such an upbeat, high-tempo album that you would just want to dance to. I wasn’t sure if it was really the time to put it out — to celebrate, I guess, during a time of so much suffering.”

In This Article: Dua Lipa

