Dua Lipa Sets ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour With Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa will head out on her highly anticipated headlining tour next year. Lipa’s sophomore album Future Nostalgia was released in March 2020 and became one of the year’s biggest releases.

The tour will span 28 dates across the US and Canada, including Lipa’s first headlining show at Madison Square Garden. She’ll be joined by what she called “the ultimate girl gang”: Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaī have all been tapped as special guests for the trek. The tour will kick off on February 9th in Miami and wrap on April 1st in Vancouver, marking over two years since the album was released. Lipa’s previously postponed dates across Europe are still due to kick off on April 15th.

The disco-tinged LP dominated the first pandemic year, even without the Grammy winner getting to tour in support of it. Singles “Don’t Start Now,” “Levitating” and “Physical” have been major hits. She has since released both an expanded edition of the album as well as a remixed version of the project, in collaboration with DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna called Club Future Nostalgia. At the height of virtual concerts, Lipa hosted the Studio 2054 livestream, featuring special guests Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Kylie Minogue and many more.

February 9th, 2022 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena # !

February 11th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center # !

February 12th – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena # !

February 14th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena # !

February 16th – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center # !

February 18th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden # !

February 19th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center # !

February 22nd – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell # !

February 23rd – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena # !

February 25th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena # !

February 26th – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center # !

March 1st – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # !

March 2nd – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena # !

March 4th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center # !

March 5th – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center # !

March 8th – Minneapolis, MN @Target Center # !

March 9th – Chicago, IL @ United Center # !

March 12th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center # !

March 13th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center # !

March 15th – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * #

March 17th – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center * #

March 20th – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center * #

March 22nd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum # !

March 25th – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena # !

March 27th – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center # !

March 29th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center # !

March 31st – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena # !

April 1st – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena # !

# Dates featuring Caroline Polachek

! Dates featuring Lolo Zouaï

* Dates featuring Megan Thee Stallion