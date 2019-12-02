 Dua Lipa Announces 'Fresh and Futuristic' New Album 'Future Nostalgia' - Rolling Stone
Dua Lipa Announces ‘Fresh and Futuristic’ New Album ‘Future Nostalgia’

The singer also announced a 2020 European tour

Dua Lipa announces her sophomore album, "Future Nostalgia."

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa will release her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020, with a specific release date to be revealed. The singer, who recently unveiled the album’s first single “Don’t Start Now,” also announced a 2020 European headlining tour in support of the new songs.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” Dua Lipa said in a statement. “I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”

She added, “Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted Future Nostalgia to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production. My sound has naturally matured a bit as I’ve grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record. I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realized that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

The European trek, dubbed the “Future Nostalgia 2020 European Arena Tour,” will kick off in Madrid on April 26th. The tour stops in 19 cities across Europe and the U.K., and ends in Dublin on June 19th. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday 6th December at 9 a.m. local time, with Spain on sale Thursday 5th December at 9 a.m. local time. Ticket costs will include a charity donation to Unicef and Sunny Hill Foundation.

Future Nostalgia 2020 European Arena Tour Dates

Apr 26th  Madrid – Wizink Centre
Apr 28th  Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi
Apr 30th  Milan – Mediolanum Forum
May 02nd  Antwerp – Sportspaleis
May 04th  Paris – Accorhotels Arena
May 05th  Cologne – Lanxess Arena
May 07th  Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
May 10th  Copenhagen – Royal Arena
May 12th  Stockholm – Ericsson Globe
May 13th  Oslo – Spektrum
May 15th  Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena
May 17th  Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 19th  Vienna – Stadthalle
May 20th  Munich – Olympiahalle
May 26th  London – The O2
May 27th  London – The O2
Jun 01st  Manchester – Arena
Jun 04th  Leeds – First Direct Arena
Jun 07th  Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
Jun 10th  Birmingham – Arena
Jun 13th  Newcastle – Utilita Arena
Jun 15th  Glasgow – The SSE Hydro
Jun 18th  Dublin – 3Arena
Jun 19th  Dublin – 3Arena

