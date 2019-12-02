Dua Lipa Announces ‘Fresh and Futuristic’ New Album ‘Future Nostalgia’

Dua Lipa will release her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020, with a specific release date to be revealed. The singer, who recently unveiled the album’s first single “Don’t Start Now,” also announced a 2020 European headlining tour in support of the new songs.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” Dua Lipa said in a statement. “I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”

She added, “Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted Future Nostalgia to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production. My sound has naturally matured a bit as I’ve grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record. I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realized that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

The European trek, dubbed the “Future Nostalgia 2020 European Arena Tour,” will kick off in Madrid on April 26th. The tour stops in 19 cities across Europe and the U.K., and ends in Dublin on June 19th. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday 6th December at 9 a.m. local time, with Spain on sale Thursday 5th December at 9 a.m. local time. Ticket costs will include a charity donation to Unicef and Sunny Hill Foundation.

Future Nostalgia 2020 European Arena Tour Dates

Apr 26th Madrid – Wizink Centre

Apr 28th Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi

Apr 30th Milan – Mediolanum Forum

May 02nd Antwerp – Sportspaleis

May 04th Paris – Accorhotels Arena

May 05th Cologne – Lanxess Arena

May 07th Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

May 10th Copenhagen – Royal Arena

May 12th Stockholm – Ericsson Globe

May 13th Oslo – Spektrum

May 15th Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena

May 17th Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 19th Vienna – Stadthalle

May 20th Munich – Olympiahalle

May 26th London – The O2

May 27th London – The O2

Jun 01st Manchester – Arena

Jun 04th Leeds – First Direct Arena

Jun 07th Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

Jun 10th Birmingham – Arena

Jun 13th Newcastle – Utilita Arena

Jun 15th Glasgow – The SSE Hydro

Jun 18th Dublin – 3Arena

Jun 19th Dublin – 3Arena