Elton John, Dua Lipa Team Up for New ‘Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)’

Dua Lipa and Elton John have reteamed for new cut “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix).” The track’s remixers are an Australian dance trio who John has mentored and previously worked with for the 2012 remix of Good Morning to the Night.

The new “Cold Heart” track features interpolations of John’s 1989 ballad “Sacrifice” with his 1972 smash “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time),” 1983’s “Kiss the Bride,” and 1976’s “Where’s the Shoorah?” as the songs get a groove-tipped refresh in the mashup.

While this is the first time the duo has appeared on record together, the two have previously collaborated. Lipa performed during John’s annual Oscars pre-party benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation in April, and she enlisted John in November for her Studio 2054 livestream.

“The last 18 months have been hard, but being off the road has meant that I’ve actually had time to get back to my roots as a session player and collaborate with some wonderful artists,” John said in a statement. “And having the opportunity to spend time with Dua, albeit remotely has been incredible. She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas. The energy she brought to ‘Cold Heart’ just blew my mind.’

“Ever since we first ‘met’ online, we totally clicked,” Lipa added. “Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour — a perfect combination. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to collaborate on this track with him. It’s so very special, with some of my very favourite Elton John classic songs combined — I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can’t wait to hear it everywhere this summer.”

John recently announced the final North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which takes place in 2022. It launches on July 15th, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Citizens Bank Park and culminates with a two-night stint at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19th and 20th.