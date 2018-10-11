Dua Lipa Dances Barefoot to Club-Ready ‘Electricity’ on ‘Kimmel’

Dua Lipa performed a nightclub-primed version of her Silk City collaboration, “Electricity,” on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. The singer bounced gleefully around a fog-lined stage, belting house-pop hooks as bright lights flickered. A live band – including a bassist, keyboardist, drummer and two dancing back-up singers – accompanied her the song.

This traditional late-night take on “Electricity” follows Lipa’s after-midnight prank rendition from Tuesday’s episode, in which the singer woke up Kimmel with the song by hopping on his bed and brandishing a taser. She also played the track that same night at the 2018 American Music Awards, along with her Calvin Harris-produced cut “One Kiss.”

“Silk City” is the fourth and most recent single from Silk City, the collaborative project between producers Diplo and Mark Ronson. The duo previously released “Only Can Get Better” (featuring Daniel Merriweather), “Feel About You” (with Mapei) and “Loud” (with GoldLink and Desiigner). Lipa issued her self-titled debut LP in 2017.