Dua Lipa Performs Disco-Inspired ‘Don’t Start Now’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Dua Lipa took her disco-inspired track “Don’t Start Now” to the Tonight Show stage on Thursday night.

The British singer and performer was surrounded by her immediate band, several backup singers and an entire string section to recreate the song’s grooving production. Lipa took charge of the mic stand for most of the performance, but she did get to hit some cowbell on the drum kit during the song’s breakdown.

“Don’t Start Now” will be available on Lipa’s forthcoming album, Future Nostalgia. She sat down for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon and discussed the upcoming project, as well as an upcoming music festival she’s organizing in Kosovo, where she lived from ages 11 to 15.

“I wished, when I was living in Kosovo, I had the opportunity to see some of my favorite artists like Pink and Nelly Furtado,” she said. “No one really came to Kosovo. So we decided to start a festival called the Sunny Hill Festival.” Last year, Miley Cyrus headlined the festival’s first iteration.

This month, Lipa also released Future Nostalgia‘s title track. No release date for the album has been announced, but she told Fallon that she had just chosen its front cover.