Watch Dua Lipa Return With Disco Kiss-Off ‘Don’t Start Now’

Dua Lipa is launching her sophomore album with the disco-tinged new single “Don’t Start Now” and a clubby new video. The singer won Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.

For “Don’t Start Now,” Lipa reunited with the same team who wrote and produced her breakthrough hit single “New Rules,” which appeared on her self-titled, 2017 debut album. On her newest track, Lipa sings about moving on from a suffocating relationship, directly addressing her ex-lover. “If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody/If you wanna believe that anything could stop me,” she sings on the pre-chorus, “Don’t show up/Don’t come out/Don’t start caring about me now.”

“I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another,” Lipa explained in a statement. “Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

Following the release of her self-titled debut, Lipa has collaborated with a wide range of artists, like Calvin Harris, Andea Bocelli, Blackpink and Silk City (Mark Ronson and Diplo’s duo). Her Silk City collaboration “Electricity” took home the Grammy for Best Dance Recording this year. Lipa has yet to reveal further details about her sophomore album.