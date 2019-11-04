Watch Dua Lipa Perform ‘Don’t Start Now’ at MTV EMAs

Dua Lipa hit the stage at the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain to perform her new single “Don’t Start Now.” Accompanied by more than 40 identically-dressed dancers on tiered steps, the singer gave a dynamic performance with choreographed moves and a sultry vibe.

Dua Lipa dropped “Don’t Start Now” last week. The cathartic, upbeat track reunited her with the same team who wrote and produced her breakthrough hit single “New Rules,” which appeared on her self-titled, 2017 debut album. “I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another,” Lipa explained in a statement. “Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

The singer, who was named Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards, has yet to announced any details about her sophomore album, although she previously confirmed collaborating with Nile Rodgers.

Green Day, Rosalía, Halsey and Niall Horan also performed at the 26th annual EMAs, which was hosted by Becky G. Winners included BTS, Little Mix, FKA Twigs and Liam Gallagher.