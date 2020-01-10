Watch Dua Lipa Perform ‘Don’t Start Now’ With 19-Piece Band

Dua Lipa has released a live music video for her recent single “Don’t Start Now” along with a six-track remix EP for the song. The video, directed by Daniel Carberry, features the singer performing with a 19-piece live band in Los Angeles.

The EP includes remixes by Dom Dolla, Zach Witness, Purple Disco Machine, Kungs and Pink Panda, as well as the extended live version of the song, which originally dropped in November. The track will appear on her upcoming sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, expected out in February.

“I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another,” Lipa explained in a statement when the song was first released. “Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

Lipa recently performed “Don’t Start Now” on The Ellen Show with the help of a group of backup dancers. She also participated in a prank video for the talk show where she spoke to random passersby using only her lyrics.

Hereeeee is part 2 of “Speak The Lyrics” prank for @TheEllenShow … if anything I got some great life advice 😝😝 pic.twitter.com/xRQxIUloHs — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 9, 2020