Watch Dua Lipa Perform ‘Don’t Start Now’ on ‘Ellen’

Dua Lipa stopped by on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform her hit single “Don’t Start Now.”

Set against a plain white background, Lipa and her dancers’ shadows were projected onto the walls behind them. The lively performance got the Ellen audience onto their feet, clapping and vibing to the British pop star’s dance single.

“Don’t Start Now” will appear on Dua Lipa’s upcoming sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, set for release this February. She’s also shared the title track for that album. Lipa previously performed “Don’t Start Now” on The Tonight Show with a string section, giving the song a retro, disco-inspired sound.

On air with Zane Lowe at Apple Beats 1, Lipa described Future Nostalgia as a more mature record than her last, and with a more classic dance production. “I wanted it to be more instrumental and I felt more comfortable in the studio,” she said. Lipa, a long-time advocate for women’s rights, also revealed that there will be a song on the new album about the experience and dangers of being a woman.