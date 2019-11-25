 Watch Dua Lipa Perform 'Don't Start Now' at the 2019 AMAs - Rolling Stone
Dua Lipa Brings Dancers, Balloons for ‘Don’t Start Now’ at 2019 AMAs

Silver balloons, dancers and a ponytail that would make Ariana Grande envious made for a high-energy performance

Dua Lipa performed "Don't Start Now" at the 2019 AMAs with a bevy of dancers and balloons.

Dua Lipa brought out dancers, silver balloons and some serious moves during her performance of “Don’t Start Now” at the 2019 American Music Awards ceremony Sunday night.

Clad in a red bodysuit and a high ponytail that would make Ariana Grande envious, Dua Lipa strutted, pranced and kicked her way through “Don’t Start Now,” a disco-inspired song that she released on Halloween this year — reuniting with the same songwriting/producing team behind her hit “New Rules.”

The London phenom first blew up with “New Rules” and “IDGAF” in 2017, off her self-titled album. She then won Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Dua Lipa kicked off 2019 strong, telling Rolling Stone: “[I’m] working really hard to get my new album out. Those are the only rules that I’m gonna be living by. I’m just going to be in the studio making sure that I come back with some fun stuff for everyone.”

We’re still waiting on a sophomore album, but when she released “Don’t Start Now” earlier this year, she said in a statement: “I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another. Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made New Rules with.”

