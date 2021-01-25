 How Dua Lipa Kept Us Dancing Through the Darkness - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Smart TV Deal: This Hisense Android TV Is the Best $200 You Can Spend on Amazon Today
Home Music Music News

Dua’s Disco Defiance

The story behind Rolling Stone’s February cover story by Alex Morris

By

Jason Fine's Most Recent Stories

View All

When Dua Lipa’s disco-drenched Future Nostalgia came out on March 27th last year, the timing could hardly have seemed worse. With the terrifying scale of the Covid crisis just coming into focus, and much of the world going into lockdown, who wanted an album of high-energy, dance-all-night club music?

As it turns out, we all did. As disconnected as the album seemed from the moment, Future Nostalgia was undeniable — euphoric, cheeky, and defiantly ready to party: an escape, for sure, but also a joyful portent for a time when we can all be together again. The album made Lipa into a global superstar, with more than 3 billion streams (Future Nostalgia peaked at Number Four on Rolling Stone’s album chart) and six Grammy nominations.

Unlike her first album, which mashed up pop styles and producers, Future Nostalgia’s space-age Studio 54 vibe is all Lipa’s vision. “There was a point where I was like, ‘Oh, everybody loves a ballad, maybe I should make one,’ ” she tells senior writer Alex Morris in this issue’s cover story. “But my heart wasn’t in it. That wasn’t what I was feeling. I was like, ‘Fuck it. It’s a fun record, and it’s just dance all the way through.’ ”

Related

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Halsey performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)
Halsey Cancels Manic World Tour: 'Safety Is the Priority'
'The First Time' With Dua Lipa

Related

kenny chesney
The 10 Most Bizarre Country Christmas Songs
'Six Feet Under': The Oral History of HBO's Beloved Landmark Series

Morris has contributed to Rolling Stone since 2012 and written about everything from the rollback of reproductive rights to evangelical Christianity and, most recently, the political divisions in her own family (see “Loving People Who Love Donald Trump”). She has also profiled many of the biggest pop stars, including Lorde, Halsey, and Camila Cabello. She was impressed with Lipa’s drive and focus, which she tracks back to the singer’s upbringing in war-torn Kosovo and her decision at age 15 to leave home for London to pursue music.

“You don’t get to the point Dua’s at now if you’re not empowered and self-determined about what you’re doing,” says Morris, who returned to New York from her temporary home in Alabama for the first time since last March to report the story. “But culture has historically been so uncomfortable with women and power that there’s often been a pressure to hide it or subvert it in some way. Dua doesn’t have a pose like that — she doesn’t seem to have a theory about her own empowerment. It just is. That’s really modern. Maybe it’s just her personality. But I think there’s a reason someone with that personality has had a breakthrough in this particular moment in time.”

In This Article: Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Lorde

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.