Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Involvement, Urges Qatar to Fulfill Its ‘Human Rights Pledges’

Dua Lipa has shot down reports that she will be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on Nov. 20 with the opening ceremony in Doha, Qatar. In an Instagram story she shared on Sunday, Nov. 13, the pop star says she was never booked to perform, nor had she even been in discussions about it.

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” she wrote. “I will be cheering England on from afar.”

In her post, she urged host country Qatar to address its human rights abuses. Since 2010 when FIFA chose Qatar as the 2022 host city, concerns have continued to grow over the abysmal treatment of migrant workers, who make up 90 percent of the workforce, as PBS notes. A reported 6,500 migrant workers have died since Qatar was awarded host country status. In Qatar, same-sex relationships and activity are criminalized, and women from the region must ask permission from male guardians to travel, work, and marry. Freedom of speech is also restricted.

“I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” Dua Lipa added in her post.

BTS member Jung Kook is set to perform at the opening ceremony on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, and he will also participate in the World Cup’s accompanying soundtrack.

Host country Qatar will face Ecuador in the first match on Nov. 20. Matches between the teams from 32 countries will take place in eight different stadiums around Doha. It culminates on Dec. 18 with the final match.