Dua Lipa, DaBaby Dance in a Disco Elevator in ‘Levitating’ Video

Dua Lipa has shared the video for “Levitating,” her latest single from Future Nostalgia and its remix album Club Future Nostalgia.

Directed by Warren Fu, the visual stars Dua and DaBaby as they dance and rollerblade around a giant disco-themed elevator. As more and more people join the club, the lift takes them upward to a celestial party in the sky, fitting the song’s Milky Way themes and imagery. “If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy/And I could take you for a ride,” Dua Lipa promises in the song’s lyrics. “I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm/Where the music don’t stop for life.”

Dua Lipa released Future Nostalgia in March, followed by Club Future Nostalgia in August. The remix album, which was a collaboration between Dua Lipa and the Blessed Madonna, features guests including Blackpink and Gwen Stefani, and remixes by Masters at Work, Larry Heard, Mark Ronson, Mr. Fingers, Jacques Lu Cont, Horse Meat Disco, Jada G, and Stuart Price. The album samples songs by Steve Nicks, Jamiroquai, Neneh Cherry, and Lyn Collins, among others. Madonna and Gwen Stefani were both featured on the remix version of “Levitating” that appears on Club Future Nostalgia.