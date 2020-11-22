 2020 AMAs: Dua Lipa Brings Disco to the Stage With 'Levitating' - Rolling Stone
Dua Lipa Brings Disco to the AMAs With ‘Levitating’

Track is off recent album Future Nostalgia

Angie Martoccio

Dua Lipa soared through the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday with a performance of “Levitating.”

Livestreaming from London, Lipa tore through the track in a glittery blue dress, surrounded by dancers. “If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy,” she sang. “And I could take you for a ride.” During the final seconds, she levitated up off the stage.

Lipa received nominations for two awards Sunday: Favorite Female Artist (Pop/Rock) and Favorite Song (Pop/Rock) for “Don’t Start Now.”

She released her recent album Future Nostalgia in March, followed by the remix Club Future Nostalgia with the Blessed Madonna. It featured contributions by Gwen Stefani, Madonna, and Missy Elliot, as well as samples of songs by Stevie Nicks and others. She also recently dropped the video for “Fever,” a bonus Future Nostalgia track featuring Belgium singer Angèle.

Last week, Lipa collaborated with Miley Cyrus on “Prisoner,” off Cyrus’ upcoming album Plastic Hearts. The video featured the duo performing the track live — as well as tour bus debauchery.

