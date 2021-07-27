Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ at DaBaby’s Homophobic Remarks at Rolling Loud

Dua Lipa criticized DaBaby after the rapper was recorded making homophobic remarks during his set at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend.

During his set, DaBaby said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

DaBaby did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Dua Lipa issued a statement addressing the comments made by her “Levitating” remix collaborator on her Instagram Stories: “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

DaBaby, for his part, doubled down on his comments in several videos posted to his own Instagram Stories Monday, July 26th. “What I do at a live show is for the live show,” DaBaby said (per Billboard). “It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five-, six-second clip from their crib on their phone. It just don’t work like that, right? Regardless of what y’all motherfuckers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherfucking words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the fuck up.”