Hear Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Rita Ora Team Up for Foo Fighters Cover

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins also take part in BBC’s all-star “Times Like These” charity single

Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and many more have teamed for an all-star cover of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These.” The band’s Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins also take part in the self-isolation rendition orchestrated by BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge.

The cover also features 5 Seconds of Summer, Hailee Steinfeld, Royal Blood, Sean Paul, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sigrid, Biffy Clyro, Sam Fender, Bastille, Zara Larsson and more, and was produced by Fraser T. Smith.

Proceeds from the cover will benefit BBC’s Children in NeedComic Relief and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

Ora said in a statement to Rolling Stone: “I’ve always found this song to be quite powerful.  While I was recording I found myself hearing the song in a whole new way and it just hit so differently with everything we are all experiencing.  It really resonated with me on another level, and I feel a much deeper connection with it now. I hope everyone who listens feels the same.”

Lipa added of her time social distancing: “Learning to live, give and love again are all things I’ve been thinking a lot about during this time. It’s been important for me to check in on family and friends and find new ways to connect and be there for each other even when we can’t physically be together. Appreciating the little things in life has been key for me and I hope this cover is a little bit of joy and hope for those who listen.”

5 Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings said in a statement: “Very honored to help spread such a powerful message through music, alongside so many incredible artists in such an uplifting way. It feels the perfect song to resonate with the world during such challenging times and hopefully lots of money is raised!”

The track debuted Thursday on BBC Radio 1, with the song’s video — featuring the artists involved recording their parts while in self-isolation — arriving later that day on BBC One’s The Big Night In.

Goulding said: “I’m honored to join such a great line up for ‘Times Like These,’ and hope that by joining together we can bring hope, courage and strength to one another. I hope that this song brings comfort at such a difficult time. Quarantine for me has been spent in my cottage in a small village in Oxford.  I’ve been taking the time to volunteer, helping with supplies for those that need it and baking cakes for my local parish. It’s been keeping me busy, along with lots of exercise and a daily walk in the countryside.”

