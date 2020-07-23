Dua Lipa, Charli XCX Lead 2020 Mercury Prize Shortlist

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Charli XCX’s quarantine-made How I’m Feeling Now and Michael Kiwanuka’s Kiwanuka are among the 12 albums shortlisted for the 2020 Mercury Prize, the prestigious award honoring the year’s best LP by a British musician.
Stormzy, Laura Marling, Porridge Radio, Sports Team, Georgia, Kano, Lanterns on the Lake, Moses Boyd and Anna Meredith also landed recent albums on the shortlist, with the winner to be announced September 24th; due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no live event will take place to celebrate the awarding of the Mercury Prize.
This year’s Mercury Prize judges include Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, Anna Calvi, Jorja Smith, Jamie Cullum and DJ Annie Mac. “In these difficult and uncertain times the Hyundai Mercury Prize is proud to celebrate the remarkable power of music to inspire and exhilarate,” the judges said in a statement.
“The albums on the 2020 shortlist showcase a great diversity of sounds, styles, ambitions and experience. What these albums share is an irresistible urgency, a belief that their music matters more than ever.
British rapper Dave’s Psychorama received the 2019 Mercury Prize, with Wolf Alice’s Visions of a Life, Sampha’s Process and Skepta’s Konnichiwa also winning in recent years.
2020 Mercury Prize Shortlist
Anna Meredith – FIBS
Charli XCX – how i’m feeling now
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Georgia – Seeking Thrills
Kano – Hoodies All Summer
Lanterns on the Lake – Spook the Herd
Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA
Moses Boyd – Dark Matter
Porridge Radio – Every Bad
Sports Team – Deep Down Happy
Stormzy – Heavy is the Head