Dua Lipa, Charli XCX Lead 2020 Mercury Prize Shortlist

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Charli XCX’s quarantine-made How I’m Feeling Now and Michael Kiwanuka’s Kiwanuka are among the 12 albums shortlisted for the 2020 Mercury Prize, the prestigious award honoring the year’s best LP by a British musician.

Stormzy, Laura Marling, Porridge Radio, Sports Team, Georgia, Kano, Lanterns on the Lake, Moses Boyd and Anna Meredith also landed recent albums on the shortlist, with the winner to be announced September 24th; due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no live event will take place to celebrate the awarding of the Mercury Prize.

This year’s Mercury Prize judges include Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, Anna Calvi, Jorja Smith, Jamie Cullum and DJ Annie Mac. “In these difficult and uncertain times the Hyundai Mercury Prize is proud to celebrate the remarkable power of music to inspire and exhilarate,” the judges said in a statement.

“The albums on the 2020 shortlist showcase a great diversity of sounds, styles, ambitions and experience. What these albums share is an irresistible urgency, a belief that their music matters more than ever.

British rapper Dave’s Psychorama received the 2019 Mercury Prize, with Wolf Alice’s Visions of a Life, Sampha’s Process and Skepta’s Konnichiwa also winning in recent years.

"Surreal" plus an actual squeal! @DUALIPA shares her reaction to being included in this year's Shortlist. #HyundaiMercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/QEHgB8m4Is — Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) July 23, 2020

2020 Mercury Prize Shortlist

Anna Meredith – FIBS

Charli XCX – how i’m feeling now

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Georgia – Seeking Thrills

Kano – Hoodies All Summer

Lanterns on the Lake – Spook the Herd

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter

Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA

Moses Boyd – Dark Matter

Porridge Radio – Every Bad

Sports Team – Deep Down Happy

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head