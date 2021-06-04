Hear Dua Lipa’s Moody New Song ‘Can They Hear Us’

Dua Lipa has debuted a new song, “Can They Hear Us.” The atmospheric track comes off the soundtrack to Gully, the feature film debut of music video director Nabil (Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar).

Produced by 2nd Roof, the song features horn and string sections, and was written by Lipa with Clarence Coffee Jr.

The film’s soundtrack, out via Epic Records, dropped June 4th, the same day that the film opens in theaters. (Gully will be available on VOD starting June 8th.) The nine-track album features contributions from 21 Savage, who will release a music video directed by Nabil for his song “Betrayed” on Friday. Other artists featured on the soundtrack include 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Miguel, Gary Clark, JR., Snoh Aalegra, and more.

Gully follows the lives of three disaffected teenagers living in Los Angeles, and highlights the challenges of marginalized youth in America. The film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Charlie Plummer, and Jacob Latimore, and originally opened at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019.

Recently, Dua Lipa debuted her first global campaign with PUMA. The pop star was shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti for the PUMA ad, which promotes the brand’s new “Mayze” sneaker, a chunky, creeper-style sneaker with PUMA’s signature bold stripe and logo detailing.

Lipa was first announced as an ambassador for PUMA last November. The singer will continue to appear in global ad campaigns for the sportswear brand, as the newest face of the company’s women’s business.