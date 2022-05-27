Dua Lipa Gets Magically Sexy on Calvin Harris Collab ‘Potion’

“One Kiss” was all it took for Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris to collaborate once more. On Thursday, the songstress and the DJ released their second joint effort, “Potion” — a sexy pop-EDM banger featuring a verse from Young Thug.

“It’s an honor to work with Dua and Thug again. They’re both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today’s musical landscape,” Harris said in a statement.

The track opens with an electric guitar solo before diving into a disco-like beat accompanying Lipa’s signature vocals. “Late night conversations, electric emotions/Sprinkled with a little bit of sex and it’s a potion,” Lipa sings on the song’s chorus. “Late night bodies aching, mental stimulation/Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal and it’s a moment.”

Accompanying the track is a music video, scheduled to premiere Friday morning. Lipa teased the music video sharing a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram Thursday. Earlier in the week, Harris shared a “How I Made ‘Potion'” video, walking TikTok viewers through the creation of the soon-to-be summer anthem. “I started with the keyboard, added a guitar strap over the top of that. Here comes the bass: Aw, beautiful and smooth,” he said before sharing a screen record of him FaceTiming Lipa.

The DJ-popstar duo last teamed up on smash hit “One Kiss” in 2018. Harris and Thug previously teamed up on “Heatstroke” with Pharrell and Ariana Grande. “Potion” follows Harris’ most recent release, “Lonely,” which features Sananda Maitreya and Riva Starr. He also dropped “Rollercoaster” with Solardo last year. Harris is set to release his sixth album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, later this year.

Meanwhile, Lipa released “Sweetest Pie,” her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, earlier this year.