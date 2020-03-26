 Dua Lipa Braces for the Fallout in Dance-Driven Song 'Break My Heart' - Rolling Stone
Dua Lipa Braces for the Fallout in Dance-Driven Song ‘Break My Heart’

Singer unveils new single from upcoming album Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa may be singing about impending emotional wreckage in her new song, “Break My Heart,” but its sentiment is soothed by a beat that aims for the dance floor. The song will appear on Future Nostalgia, which will arrive on Friday.

“I would’ve stayed at home/’Cause I was always better alone/But when you said, ‘Hello,’ I knew it was the end of it all,” she sings on the chorus. “I should’ve stayed at home/’Cause now there’s no letting you go/Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?/Oh no, I was always better alone.”

“Break My Heart” follows the release of Future Nostalgia singles “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical” and the title track.

Her new album was initially slated to come out next month, but the release date was moved up. The singer tearfully made the announcement during an Instagram Live session earlier this week, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “In all these kinds of situations … we all need to actively work together to make a change,” she said. “But I guess, you know, what I’m going to do is, instead of my album coming out April 3rd, my album is actually coming out this Friday, March 27th, which I’m really excited about. I am really happy it’s coming out, and I’m really excited for you all to hear it. Make of it what you will.”

