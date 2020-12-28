Year In Review: Rolling Stone Music Now’s Best 2020 Interviews

From hip-hop to Motown, music’s hottest names and some timeless legends stopped (virtually) by our weekly Rolling Stone Music Now podcast this year. Below are some of the highlights; press play on the episodes to listen now, or hear any episode and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Dua Lipa talked about making her chart-topping, critically beloved Future Nostalgia, her reign as the queen of work-from-home pop stars, and more.

Motown legend Smokey Robinson joined us to tell the stories behind his best-known songs, from “My Girl” to “Cruisin’.”

Alanis Morissette told us about her long-awaited album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, and looked back at Jagged Little Pill, along with her work on its Broadway incarnation.

Guitar god Tom Morello, of Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and many other projects, looked back at his entire career, the formation of his sound, his pride in a new generation of activists, and much more.

Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike talked with Jamil Smith about his group’s fiery new album, RTJ4, Black Lives Matter, and much more.

Katy Perry spoke thoughtfully with Brittany Spanos about entering a new, liberating phase of her career.

Phoebe Bridgers, everyone’s current favorite indie singer/songwriter, dug into her new album Punisher, her influences (from Radiohead to… Van Halen), and her writing methods.

Melissa Etheridge looked back at the birth of her career and the making of her greatest hits.

Ice Cube looked back at the making of “Fuck the Police,” dealing with real-life police brutality in Los Angeles back in the ’80s, and the birth of N.W.A.

As Hamilton hit Disney+, the show’s musical director, Alex Lacamoire, told tales of working with Lin-Manuel Miranda in its earliest days.

John Legend talked about his new album Bigger Love, the state of Democratic politics, his nerdy childhood and much more.

