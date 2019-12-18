Dua Lipa Was Worried No One Would Come to Her Glastonbury Set

Dua Lipa joined host Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 this week to talk her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia, and her sudden rise to fame with her hit single from 2017, “New Rules.”

“Maybe the first time I was like, ‘Oh, something’s happening,’ was when I played Glastonbury,” the British pop star said. “My slot was on the John Peel Stage at midday. I was like, ‘No one’s going to show up.’…I was petrified. Ten minutes before the show starts, it’s still quite empty outside. I’m like, ‘All right, doesn’t matter. Whatever happens, I’m still playing Glastonbury. Whoever shows up, shows up.’ I run out onto stage. The whole tent is full. There’s people outside of the tent. It’s pouring down with rain and they’re still there sitting and watching. I was like, ‘Oh my God. All these people are here to come and see me.'”

The singer won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2019.

She described Future Nostalgia as a more mature record than her debut album, and one where she exercised more control over the production of each song. “I wanted it to be more instrumental and I felt more comfortable in the studio,” she said.

Lowe noted that Lipa has always been outspoken about women’s rights, and she revealed that there will be a song on the new album about the experience of being a woman.

“I’d walk home from school and it would be dark and there’d be boys in the streets on their bicycles or whatever,” she said. “I would walk down the street like Wolverine with my keys through my knuckles and just run up to my house.”