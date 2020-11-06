 Dua Lipa, Angèle Take to the Streets of London in 'Fever' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'The Mandalorian' Recap: The Kid Stays in the Picture
Home Music Music News

Dua Lipa and Angèle Take to the Streets of London in ‘Fever’ Video

Track is off digital edition of Future Nostalgia

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

A week after recruiting Angèle for “Fever,” Dua Lipa has dropped a video of the duo immersing themselves in London nightlife.

Directed by Clément Durou and Pierre Dupaquier, the clip opens with Lipa calling a cab in London, only to have Angèle suggest they take a walk instead. They stroll through the streets, eating french fries and dancing in alleyways. I’ve got a fever/So can you check?” Lipa sings in the chorus. “Hand on my forehead/Kiss my neck.”

“Loved it so much I wanna do it all over again!” Lipa said of the video on Instagram, dubbing the Belgian star her “petite filou” (“little rascal”).

“Fever” marks Angèle’s first official introduction to English-speaking audiences. The song was included on the digital and French editions of Lipa’s second album Future Nostalgia, released earlier this year. She released Club Future Nostalgia in August, a remix of the record with the Blessed Madonna. The LP featured contributions by Madonna, Missy Elliot, and Gwen Stefani, as well as samples of songs by Stevie Nicks, Neneh Cherry, and others.

“I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me,” Lipa said. “It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road.

In This Article: Dua Lipa

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.