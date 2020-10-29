Dua Lipa Recruits Francophone Star Angèle for New Single ‘Fever’

Dua Lipa has joined forces with Belgium’s Angèle for the sultry new song “Fever.” Lipa released her sophomore album Future Nostalgia earlier this year.

Lipa and Angèle trade verses and their voices intertwine between lines over a seductive beat, with their vocal timbres adeptly complementing the steamy sentiment of the song. “I’ve got a fever/So can you check?,” Dua Lipa sings on the hook. “Hand on my forehead/Kiss my neck/And when you touch me, baby, I turn red/I’ve got a fever/So can you check?”

This is Angèle’s first official introduction to English-speaking audiences, though she is a huge star in the French-speaking world. Hailing from Belgium, the 24-year-old made her breakthrough in 2018 with the single “Tout Oublier.” Her debut album Brol was released later that year and was followed by a string of singles as well as the deluxe edition of the album titled Brol en suite.

Following the release of Future Nostalgia, Lipa recruited the Blessed Madonna to create a unique remix album called Club Future Nostalgia. The project featured new remixes of Future Nostalgia tracks done by DJs and producers, including Mark Ronson, Horse Meat Disco, Mr. Fingers and more, as well as previously unreleased cuts by Lipa. Structured like one long DJ mix, the LP featured samples of songs by Stevie Nicks, Neneh Cherry and Jamiroquai, among others.