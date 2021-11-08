Can’t Get Tickets to Dry Cleaning This Fall? U.K Band Will Return to the States in 2022

Dry Cleaning will continue touring in support of their debut New Long Leg next year, with dates slated for spring 2022.

Following their North American fall tour — where they’re scheduled to perform sold-out shows in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brooklyn — the band will return to the States on May 15 in Somerville, Massachusetts. They’ll hit New York’s Webster Hall, Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas, and other venues before heading to Mexico City with Interpol. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon E.T.

Dry Cleaning, a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, recently spoke about New Long Leg and their excitement to get on the road. “That’s where we want to be, is playing live shows,” guitarist Tom Dowse said. “So if that becomes a possibility, I’m pretty sure they’ll stick us in a van and we won’t be getting out of it until 2025 or something.”

Dry Cleaning 2022 North American Tour Dates



5/15 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

5/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

5/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

5/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

5/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

5/23 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

5/24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

5/25 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

5/28 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes w/ Interpol